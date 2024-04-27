New Film: Akshay Kumar leads an ensemble with Fardeen, Vaani & others in ‘Khel Khel Mein’

It has been quite a ride for Akshay Kumar lately but it is also no secret that he continues to bag one film after another. Already having had several projects in the running, be has now bagged another, and this one has a huge ensemble cast.

Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz is all set to hit the screens on 6th September 2024. Featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan, the comedy-drama promises a perfect blend of humour and emotions.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah,Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more.

The film is another addition to the long list of upcoming films that Akshay has lined up ahead. It includes Sarfira – co-starring Radhika Madan, which is a remake of Soorarai Potturu; then there is Sky Force co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan; he also stars in another ensemble starrer, Welcome To The Jungle (also known as Welcome 3). And while there are several others, he will also be seen in a Marathi and Telugu film – Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat and Kannapa respectively.