Avinash Mishra, aka Shivam, from the Star Plus Show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Takes Inspiration From Akshay Kumar In Order To Attain Perfection For His Role Of A Chef!

Star Plus is venturing into an unexplored territory with their new venture, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. The show, set against the backdrop of Pune, depicts the tale of a girl named Sajeeri (Prerna Singh), who is friend-zoned, dependable, and always taken for granted. Will Sajeeri ever believe she can be the star in life and love? The show, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash Mishra) and show how Sajeeri’s confidence comes alive when she cooks, as she hopes to become a chef in the future. The crux of the show is the internal self-transformation journey of Sajeeri. Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara will also focus on the transformation journey of self-confidence from ordinary to awesome.

Avinash Mishra will be seen essaying the role of Shivam, who is a chef and a master of his craft, in the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. There is an interesting fact about Avinash Mishra: he takes inspiration from the khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, to attain perfection in his role as a chef. Akshay Kumar, before pursuing his career in acting, worked as a chef in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and later worked as a chef in Bangkok before entering the entertainment industry. Just like Akshay Kumar, Avinash Mishra too aims to attain perfection in his character Shivam, who is a chef. I will be interesting to see how Avinash Mishra will bring the traits of Akshay Kumar as a chef and it’s going to play a part in the show. It will be intriguing to witness these significant qualities of Akshay Kumar that Avinash Mishra has imbibed for his character in the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara!

Avinash Mishra, aka Shivam, from the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, shares,” The audience will get to witness different shades of Shivam in the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Shivam is a chef and also owns a cafe; he is the master of his art. In order to attain perfection for my character as a chef, I took inspiration from Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Before venturing into films, Akshay Kumar worked as a chef in Dhaka and Bangkok. His journey and transformation are truly an inspiration for me, if not all, but definitely Shivam will have some glimpses of Akshay Kumar in him in the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Stay Tuned!”

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara airs at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday.