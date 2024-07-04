Bollywood News: Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback, Tiger Shroff helps crew member financially, Tara Sutaria’s underwater pic & others

Buzztown witnessed several updates coming in and some of them indeed caught the attention of everyone more than others. To make sure you have a rundown of all the important highlights that happened in the last 24 hours, here is a compilation of the same-

Rajkummar Rao to turn action hero for ‘Maalik’

Actor Rajkummar Rao’s 2024 has been phenomenal so far and it might only get better as we await the release of Stree 2 on Independence Day. But it seems that Rao is all set to shake things up soon where reports suggest that Rao has signed on to play the lead in the fil, Maalik, where he is set to transform into an action hero. This will only be his second action film so far, whereas his last one was HIT – The First Case.

Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 26 years of ‘Satya’

One of the most iconic films of all time, actor Manoj Bajpayee’s Satya marked a huge moment last year when it completed its silver jubilee and part of the cast even reunited to talk about the memories of working on the film. The film now completes 26 years and when he was tagged on social media about the same, Bajpayee reshared the poster of Satya which features him and J.D. Chakravarthy and highlighted ’26 years of Satya’.

Fawad Khan, to make his Bollywood comeback?

It might just happen, Once a heartthrob and still one of the most loved actors, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan might just be making his return to Bollywood after all these years. Reports suggest that Khan is coming back to Bollywood after 8 long years, having last appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Khan might be co-starring alongside Vaani Kapoor in an untitled project which is touted to be a Hindi romantic comedy and will be entirely shot by Aarti Bagdi.

Tara Sutaria’s mesmerising underwater ‘Good Morning’

Actor Tara Sutaria continues to mesmerise everyone with her social media posts, and dropping in a hot photoshoot image recently, the actor made sure for everyone to have a good morning as she went on to share a fantastic image of herself swimming like a mermaid underwater. The image was a monochromatic one and was captured just at the right moment. Sutaria proved herself to be a water baby.

Tiger Shroff extends financial help to a crew member

Actor Tiger Shroff has come forward to extend his help to one of the crew members, Ravi Kumar. Kumar, a focus puller has been bedridden due to an accident for about eight months and was struggling to make ends meet. He was reportedly promised payment for his work on the unreleased film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi which hasn’t happened yet. But Kumar went on to share that Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff called him on Tuesday. Kumar even worked on Shroff’s debut film, Heropanti. He felt grateful that as a human being, Shroff came forward to help.