Bollywood News : from Shahid Kapoor ‘s Upcoming ‘Deva’, Shraddha Kapoor’s “Stree2” look, to Sonakshi Sinha’s Husband’s Irritating Habits

1. Get Ready for a Thrilling Ride as ‘Deva’ Hits Theaters on Valentine’s Day 2025!

In an exciting update, the upcoming film ‘Deva’ has announced its release date as February 14, 2025. The action thriller, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. Produced by Umesh Kr Bansal and Siddharth Roy Kapur, ‘Deva’ promises an intense and violent ride. The film’s script has been penned by Bobby Sanjay, Hussain Dalal, Arshad Sayed, and Sumit Arora. With Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films, and Zee Music Company on board, ‘Deva’ is shaping into a cinematic experience like no other. Mark your calendars for a thrilling Valentine’s Day!

2. Shraddha Kapoor Teases Her Role in Stree 2 with a Stunning Saree Look!

Shraddha Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post, hinting at her role in the upcoming film Stree 2. The actress shared a stunning photo of herself draped in a red and golden saree paired with golden jewelry. Her caption, “Bijli vaali choti dekhi hai kabhi ???” has left fans speculating about her character in the film. The post has garnered immense attention and buzz on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of Stree 2. Shraddha’s saree look has been praised by her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, with many calling it a “stunning” and “elegant” ensemble. With this post, Shraddha has hinted that her role in Stree 2 may be powerful and electrifying, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more updates!

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood with a Stunning Magazine Shoot!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has graced the cover of The Week Magazine, marking her 25 years in the Bollywood industry. The actress looks stunning in a black outfit on the magazine’s front page. The publication has recognized her remarkable journey, acknowledging her dedication and talent. Kareena has expressed her gratitude to the magazine and stylist Namrata Zakaria for the special feature. With a career spanning over two decades, Kareena has received numerous awards, including six Filmfare Awards and four National Film Awards. She has been a part of iconic films like ‘Jab We Met,’ ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’ Here’s to many more years of her shining in the industry!

4. Kartik Aaryan Sets the Internet Ablaze With His Sultry Photoshoot Video!

Kartik Aaryan has yet again proved why he’s the nation’s heartthrob! The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot, where he’s seen drenched in water, wrapped in a white towel. The sensual look has driven his female fans crazy, with many swooning over his chiseled physique. The video has garnered thousands of views and comments, with fans praising his smoldering gaze and captivating charm. Kartik’s fans can’t get enough of him, and this video has only added to his growing fan base. With his charming on-screen presence and off-screen charisma, Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Stay tuned for more updates on this handsome hunk!

5. Sonakshi Sinha Shares Hilarious Quirk About Husband Zaheer Iqbal!

Sonakshi Sinha has revealed a charming imperfection about her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. In a recent interview, the actress shared that Zaheer has a unique ability to tune into background noises, like car sounds or music, even while she’s talking to him. While she finds it irritating, she also appreciates his exceptional listening skills. The couple got married on June 23 this year. Their wedding videos get massive reactions over the internet, and they have been praised for their adorable chemistry. Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship shows that even the smallest quirks can be lovable.