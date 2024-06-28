Bollywood News: Luv Sinha’s cryptic post again, Madhuri Dixit’s Pushpa trend to ‘Sikandar’ shoot in progress

Another day is here and we had so much to look forward to in our Bollywood world where several developments took place and making sure to be a one-stop shop for you, here’s rounding up the notable news.

Sara Ali Khan’s getaway with brother Ibrahim and mother, Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan is always known to be a doting daughter and even as we know that her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have been separated for the longest time, the Atrangi Re actress makes sure to give time on both fronts. Currently, she is enjoying some time off with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, of which she shared a lovely image.

Sikandar Shoot In Progress

It was only a while ago when it was confirmed that Sikandar is all set and rolling to be on floors soon which will be superstar Salman Khan’s next big film and has locked Eid 2025 as its release. Yesterday, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’a wife, Warda Nadiadwala posted an image of herself with the clapboard and director A R Murugadoss as she captioned it, “and the action begins today!! Need all your love and blessings”

Madhuri Dixit’ following the trend of Pushpa Marathi Version

It cannot be Pushpa if not for having viral reels and trends to look forward to and thaya exactly what happened recently, as superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene couldn’t help but join the trend herself. First dressed in and looking like a dream in a black sari, as the beat drops, her transition to being a Marathi mulgi cannot be missed.

View Instagram Post 1: Bollywood News: Luv Sinha's cryptic post again, Madhuri Dixit's Pushpa trend to 'Sikandar' shoot in progress

Luv Sinha’s cryptic post again

While actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had the best wedding they could have hoped for, as said so by the lady herself – her equation with her brothers, Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha continues to be a mystery, as there is still no explanation on why they missed their sister’s wedding. This time around, he went on to post something again and his caption made it sound cryptic and wondering. Posting a scenic image clicked by him, Luv captioned it saying, ‘the end of another day or the beginning or another night’.