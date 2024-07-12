Bollywood News: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar praised by Jyotika, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 update & more

Even though the last few days and today are being and will be majorly dominated by the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, there have been several developments going around as well in buzztown to have a look at. Here’s a round-up for you.

Akshay Kumar showered with praise from Jyotika

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been facing quite a lull at the box office and also hasn’t received good reviews for his film for the longest time finally has some redemption as he continues to receive glowing reviews for his act in Sarfira. And it seems fitting that actor and producer Jyotika went on to shower heaps of praise on Kumar for the film. Having produced the original, Soorarai Pottru, she and her husband Suriya also produced the Hindi remake, Sarfira. Penning a long note, Jyotika expressed all her best wishes for Kumar, which was reciprocated by Kumar, who mentioned how much it meant to me.

Kangana Ranaut attends brother’s wedding

One would remember how actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut shared several images over a month ago. She shared images from the engagement ceremony of her brother, Varun Ranaut and Seema. And now, D-Day arrived as her brother got married in an intimate ceremony and Ranaut made sure to not miss it. Sharing several images from their wedding, and one with the bride and groom, she captioned it, “Weddings are such a lovely time for entire family… Dear Seema welcome to Ranaut family, we are very fortunate to have you, congratulations to Varun and Seema.”

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani return from Mumbai

After having a gala time at Wimbledon 2024 where power couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoyed a match, hung around with tennis legends and ate good food; they made their way back home to Mumbai. Sporting their casual best, Advani was dressed in a white tracksuit while Malhotra was also wearing coordinated casuals. Despite being casual, they looked great as they sat in their car.

View Post 1: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar praised by Jyotika, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 update & more

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas in Mumbai

As known, to mark their presence at the mega affair that is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, everyone from across the world is coming in, and it would be incomplete without the return of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The actor updated everyone with an image of herself with Nick from what seems their hotel room in Mumbai furthermore, also celebrated his brother, Siddharth Chopra’s birthday.

Kartik Aaryan provides an update on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

We are just a few months away from the mega Diwali release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and apart from Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, we know that legends like Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan are also a part of it. Even though it might not be that big Aaryan went on to share a small update on the film, going on to share the image from the shoot of BHool Bhulaiyaa 3 of what seems to be like a haunted haveli setup.