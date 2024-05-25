Box Office Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th film, ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ opens with a decent number

It is nothing less than a milestone for actor Manoj Bajpayee, as the man just had his 100th film released in the form of Bhaiyya Ji. The actor, who has witnessed a stellar career over the years and mainly with his OTT stint lately continues to attain a lot of love with every project of his.

Coming to Bhaiyya Ji, the film wasn’t received well by the critics but the first day collection of the film has been decent, as it went on to collect Rs 1.44 crore. The film, which revolves around a revenge drama, stars Manoj Bajpayee along with Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Pal Vicky, and Jatin Goswami.

After a decent start, the film’s collection is expected to grow over the weekend and if the trend gets really better than expected, the film might come close to double figures.

Bhaiyya Ji is presented by Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal, and Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and is a production of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Apart from Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee has several projects lined up ahead which include Despatch and The Fable on the films front. When it comes to web series, Bajpayee recently began shooting for the third season of The Family Man.