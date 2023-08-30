Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark

In a spectacular display of box office prowess, the much-anticipated film Dream Girl 2 has notched up a significant milestone, hitting the half-century mark on its fifth day of release. The film’s collection is poised for further growth today, thanks to the festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan. This remarkable achievement underscores the movie’s undeniable appeal and audience engagement. The film stars two esteemed actors from the industry, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Impressive Box Office Figures of Dream Girl 2

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s box office performance: as shared by Taran Adarsh

– Friday witnessed an impressive start with collections of ₹10.69 crores.

– Saturday saw a substantial surge, raking in ₹14.02 crore.

– Sunday maintained the momentum with a collection of ₹16 crores.

– Monday, although slightly lower, managed to secure ₹5.42 crore.

– Tuesday witnessed a bounce back, outperforming Monday with a collection of ₹5.87 crores, showcasing the film’s stability and strong word-of-mouth.

50 NOT OUT… #DreamGirl2 hits HALF-CENTURY [on Day 5]… Biz should only grow today due to #RakshaBandhan holiday… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr [Tue better than Mon]. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/WUPxKonCUv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2023

The cumulative earnings now stand at a commendable ₹52 crore, making it a formidable presence in the Indian box office arena.

Dream Girl 2’s soaring performance at the box office reaffirms its status as a significant contributor to India’s burgeoning film industry. With its engaging storyline and talented cast, it has not only struck a chord with audiences but has also showcased the enduring power of Indian cinema. The film’s success is expected to continue its upward trajectory, cementing its place as one of the standout releases of the year.