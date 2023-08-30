Movies | News

Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark

Dream Girl 2 has notched up a significant milestone, hitting the half-century mark on its fifth day of release. The film's collection is poised for further growth today, thanks to the festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Aug,2023 12:04:32
Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark 846989

In a spectacular display of box office prowess, the much-anticipated film Dream Girl 2 has notched up a significant milestone, hitting the half-century mark on its fifth day of release. The film’s collection is poised for further growth today, thanks to the festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan. This remarkable achievement underscores the movie’s undeniable appeal and audience engagement. The film stars two esteemed actors from the industry, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Impressive Box Office Figures of Dream Girl 2

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s box office performance: as shared by Taran Adarsh

– Friday witnessed an impressive start with collections of ₹10.69 crores.

– Saturday saw a substantial surge, raking in ₹14.02 crore.

– Sunday maintained the momentum with a collection of ₹16 crores.

– Monday, although slightly lower, managed to secure ₹5.42 crore.

– Tuesday witnessed a bounce back, outperforming Monday with a collection of ₹5.87 crores, showcasing the film’s stability and strong word-of-mouth.

The cumulative earnings now stand at a commendable ₹52 crore, making it a formidable presence in the Indian box office arena.

Dream Girl 2’s soaring performance at the box office reaffirms its status as a significant contributor to India’s burgeoning film industry. With its engaging storyline and talented cast, it has not only struck a chord with audiences but has also showcased the enduring power of Indian cinema. The film’s success is expected to continue its upward trajectory, cementing its place as one of the standout releases of the year.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success 847567
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success
Ektaa Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr! 847433
Ektaa Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr!
"Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward," says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience 846882
“Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward,” says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2 846583
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office! 846371
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office!
Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with "10.69" crores! The weekend will gain a robust number! 845901
Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with “10.69” crores! The weekend will gain a robust number!

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News