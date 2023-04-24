ADVERTISEMENT
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to grow, mints 26.61 crores on day 3

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 12:02:12
Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Well, why not? The fact that Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan has returned to the big screen after a span of 4 years is in itself a big validation of the fact that fans were waiting in anticipation. Finally, the movie has released and well, the day 3 numbers are out after the first three days.

Know more about the day 3 box office collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Earlier, we heard reports that the advance booking figures for day 1 was nothing extraordinary and only average. Well, now, we have more clarity on it. As per media reports in India Today and The Indian Express, Salman Khan’s movie earned somewhat between 13.75-15 crores nett. on day 1. As per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected 25.75 crores on Saturday thereby taking the total collection to 41.55 crores after two days. And now, as far as day 3 collections are concerned, the movie earned 26.61 crores thereby taking the total collection to Rs 68.17 crores.

Given the kind of statistics that he’s seen earlier with his Eid releases, this is definitely not his best. In fact, India Today earlier reported that even his film Bharat had opened with Rs 42.30 crores. With word of mouth, it will be interesting to see in which direction the film heads in the next few days.

Work Front:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside actress Katrina Kaif. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

