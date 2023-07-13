ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Breaking: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph join forces for new project

The iconic duo of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, who previously collaborated on the immensely successful Drishyam 1 and 2 films, are set to join hands once again for a new cinematic venture.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 22:09:21
Breaking: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph join forces for new project 833677

It’s all ra-ra for Mollywood enthusiasts! As the iconic duo of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, who previously collaborated on the immensely successful Drishyam 1 and 2 films, are set to join hands once again for a new cinematic venture. This forthcoming project, distinct from both the Drishyam franchise and the film Ram, has been officially announced by Aashirvad Cinemas, adding to the anticipation surrounding this dynamic collaboration.

As per reports in 123 Telugu, filming for the new film will kick off shortly after the completion of the ongoing project Ram-Part. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the entire shoot will be centered in the vibrant locales of Cochin and Trivandrum, promising a visually captivating experience for the audience. While awaiting an official confirmation from the production team, fans eagerly await further updates and eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the film’s title, plot, and cast, as me

In addition to this exciting venture, there’s more in store for Mohanlal admirers. The highly anticipated film Vrushabha, featuring Mohanlal in a prominent role, is also set to commence production soon. Adding to the intrigue, the movie will mark the debut of Roshan Meka, son of renowned actor Srikanth, in a pivotal character. The combination of Mohanlal’s seasoned talent and Roshan Meka’s entry into the industry adds an extra layer of excitement to this upcoming cinematic treat.

As fans eagerly await further updates and eagerly anticipate the release of these enthralling films, the collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph promises to be a cinematic event that Mollywood enthusiasts simply cannot afford to miss. With the prospect of witnessing their collective magic on the silver screen once again, audiences can rest assured that a cinematic treat awaits them in the near future.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ekta Kapoor Collaborates With South Star Mohalal To Create 1st Pan-India Film 823108
Ekta Kapoor Collaborates With South Star Mohanlal To Create 1st Pan-India Film
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal 822239
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan at grand Rajasthan wedding, check photos 770836
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan at grand Rajasthan wedding, check photos
Viral Video: Akshay Kumar spotted dancing his heart out with superstar Mohanlal, video goes viral 770248
Viral Video: Akshay Kumar spotted dancing his heart out with superstar Mohanlal, video goes viral
Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan , Prithviraj Sukumaran & The Entire South Industry In Jaisalmer Today, Here’s Why 770027
Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan , Prithviraj Sukumaran & The Entire South Industry In Jaisalmer Today, Here’s Why
Trending: Karan Johar and Mohanlal catch up in Jaisalmer, pic goes viral 769554
Trending: Karan Johar and Mohanlal catch up in Jaisalmer, pic goes viral
Latest Stories
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham 833682
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set 833619
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set
Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out 833626
Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics 833675
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics
Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing Nayanthara in Jawan, read 833539
Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing Nayanthara in Jawan, read
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’ 833664
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’
Read Latest News