Breaking: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph join forces for new project

It’s all ra-ra for Mollywood enthusiasts! As the iconic duo of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, who previously collaborated on the immensely successful Drishyam 1 and 2 films, are set to join hands once again for a new cinematic venture. This forthcoming project, distinct from both the Drishyam franchise and the film Ram, has been officially announced by Aashirvad Cinemas, adding to the anticipation surrounding this dynamic collaboration.

As per reports in 123 Telugu, filming for the new film will kick off shortly after the completion of the ongoing project Ram-Part. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the entire shoot will be centered in the vibrant locales of Cochin and Trivandrum, promising a visually captivating experience for the audience. While awaiting an official confirmation from the production team, fans eagerly await further updates and eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the film’s title, plot, and cast, as me

In addition to this exciting venture, there’s more in store for Mohanlal admirers. The highly anticipated film Vrushabha, featuring Mohanlal in a prominent role, is also set to commence production soon. Adding to the intrigue, the movie will mark the debut of Roshan Meka, son of renowned actor Srikanth, in a pivotal character. The combination of Mohanlal’s seasoned talent and Roshan Meka’s entry into the industry adds an extra layer of excitement to this upcoming cinematic treat.

As fans eagerly await further updates and eagerly anticipate the release of these enthralling films, the collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph promises to be a cinematic event that Mollywood enthusiasts simply cannot afford to miss. With the prospect of witnessing their collective magic on the silver screen once again, audiences can rest assured that a cinematic treat awaits them in the near future.