Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and many other celebs joined K Madhavan, president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, for his son’s wedding celebrations in Jaipur, as per reports in NDTV.

After Akshay shared a video of himself performing bhangra with Mohanlal at the wedding, more pictures of the actors surfaced on social media. A fan page uploaded two photos that feature the stars, dressed in traditional outfits, and attending the wedding festivities together.

In the front row, Akshay Kumar is sitting next to Kamal Haasan. Behind them, one can spot Aamir Khan sitting with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. we can also spot Karan Johar, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Check the photos below!

In some photos and videos from the wedding that have now gone viral on social media, Akshay Kumar is seen having a chat with Kamal Haasan. They are soon joined by Aamir Khan. The Vikram actor opted for a white shirt and ivory veshti for the event.

Check photos!