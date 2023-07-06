Breaking: Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her south debut, to star in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, is all set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry with the movie “Vrushabha,” starring veteran actor Mohanlal. The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor’s production house and marks Shanaya’s first pan-India project, set to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. Directed by Nand Kishore, the film is scheduled to start filming later this month, according to a report by ETimes.

The report further reveals intriguing details about Shanaya’s role in the film. “Vrushabha” is described as a period drama that will weave between the past and the present. At its core, the story revolves around a father-son relationship, and Shanaya’s character plays a pivotal role in connecting the two timelines. Her role is said to be both glamorous and performance-oriented, adding a dynamic element to the narrative.

For the unversed, the actress has been a part of the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, that starred Janhvi Kapoor. She was there as the assistant director. However, earlier Shanaya, speaking of her debut as an actor, was initially set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film “Bedhadak.” However, recent developments suggest that the project has hit a roadblock. This is due to one of the lead actors from “Bedhadak,” Lakshya Lalwani, being considered for the lead role in Aryan Khan’s debut web show titled “Stardom.” As a result, “Bedhadak” is currently facing uncertainty, as mentioned in the report.