The plan was to quietly make a comeback. Sajid Khan who was forced to quit direction after multiple accusations of sexual harassment , had finally signed a film after five years of exile.

100 Percent , as his film was ambitiously called was to feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in the cast.

But now in a move severely damaging his comeback plans, Sajid Khan’s leading man has according to multiple sources, quit the film , thereby jeopardizing the entire project.

A source close to the development guffaws, “I don’t know why this is being talked about now. John left Sajid Khan’s film three month. If there is no hero there is no project .”

Apparently the producers T Series have also decided to pull out of the project. It looks like Sajid Khan will have to wait a while before he is welcomed back to the film industry, if at all.