Dancer who went missing from Riteish Deshmukh’s film presumed dead

A crew member involved in the shoot of an upcoming film reportedly disappeared during a break near a riverside location in Satara, Maharashtra. The production, being handled by Mumbai Film Company, had been underway for two days when the incident took place.

The missing individual, identified as Saurabh Sharma, was part of the dance team involved in the shoot. According to early accounts, several members of the unit had visited a nearby river to relax following the day’s schedule. During this visit, Saurabh was last seen entering the water. He did not return with the others, prompting immediate concern.

Upon discovering that he was unaccounted for, the film’s team quickly notified local authorities. Actor and director Riteish Deshmukh, who is part of the project, along with producer Genelia Deshmukh and choreographer Remo D’Souza, arrived at the location without delay to assess the situation. The local district administration was also alerted and began search operations soon after.

The film’s team confirmed the incident through an official statement on social media, which included updates in Marathi. It stated that a coordinated search effort had begun in collaboration with local officials. Equipment such as drones and other search tools are being used to aid in the effort to locate the missing crew member.

Saurabh Sharma’s family has been informed, and they are reportedly en route to the area. Meanwhile, colleagues and crew members continue to wait for updates, hoping for positive news. The mood on set has shifted as the team pauses all activities until further notice.

As of now, there is no confirmation on Sharma’s whereabouts. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities and are treating the case with urgency. Emergency teams remain active on-site, focusing on areas along the riverbank and using aerial support to expand the search radius.

This incident has halted production activities, and no further updates regarding the film’s schedule have been shared by the producers. The search continues, and more details are expected as the situation unfolds.

Though there are reports that mentioned that he was found dead after a 36-hour search.