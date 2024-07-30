Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’ leaked online; Tamil Rockers admin arrested

Actor and filmmaker Dhanush has been on cloud nine ever since his second directorial, Raayan released and has managed to do incredibly well at the box office as well.

However, the film also fell prey to the unfortunate incident of being leaked online.

The infamous website of Tamil Rockers leaked the film and the member Jeb Stephen Raj from Madurai was arrested by the Kerala cybercrime police after he was caught recording and then illegally uploading it on the streaming website.

For the uninitiated, the website Tamil Rockers have been uploading films over the years.

This comes in lieu of the Kerala cybercrime police finding out Prithviraj Sukukmaran’s latest Malayalam film, Guruvayurappan Ambalanadai was uploaded on the pirated website a day after release.

Reports indicate that, in addition to these two films, copies of Maharaja and Kalki 2898 AD were also discovered in Jeb Stephen Raj’s possession.

Investigators state that the piracy site generates revenue through pop-up ads and membership fees. Initially, they release copies of films that were secretly recorded in cinemas and later update these with higher quality versions.

Raayan stars and is directed by Dhanush, while it also stars Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalidas Jayaram, Nithya Menen, Amala Paul, SJ Suryah and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others. The film has managed to garner over 47 crores at the box office and also garnered a spot on the Top 10 at the U.S. box office.