Diljit Dosanjh has Jimmy Fallon speaking in Punjabi after appearance; Priyanka Chopra reacts

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh continues to have the kind of run in pop culture, one can only dream of. After achieving new heights with his songs and acting performances, Dosanjh has had several firsts in 2024 on the big bang global stage as well.

Becoming the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella, performing with Ed Sheeran in India, now, Dosanjh made his appearance on the much-loved talk show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Thus he became the first ever Indian singer and performer to appear on the show thus making it all the more momentous.

He was introduced by Fallon as the ‘biggest Punjabi star on the planet’, where he would perform his recent album, ‘Born To Shine.’

But with Fallon, it would be a huge miss if there weren’t some antics involved and that’s exactly what happened.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8VeWZevtrT/?igsh=czlrOGdwN241dDJ1

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8VsqKCs5E6/?igsh=NHRvOGc3ZzUwMm9x

In a special backstage segment video, Dosanjh shared the antics he and Fallon indulged in which included Fallon speaking in Punjabi saying ‘Sat Sri Akal’ The clip also showed Dosanjh teaching Fallon how to speak, ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ and when he teached ‘oye’, not only did they laugh with each other, even Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn’t contain herself and laughed out loud to the same. Chopra Jonas, who also has been a guest on Fallon’s show multiple times said, ‘It’s the oye for me’.

This is indeed a huge feat for the Punjabi sensation as he continues to make a mark on the global stage.