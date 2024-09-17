Diljit Dosanjh & Alia Bhatt stand tall together giving hope in the form of ‘Chal Kudiye’ in ‘Jigra’; song out now

Having Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt back is a treat in itself and it only helps further that there is immense recall value owing to how fantastically they sung the chartbuster song, ‘Ikk Kudi’ from Udta Punjab over eight years ago.

Now, they collaborate once again for ‘Chal Kudiye’ for Bhatt’s upcoming film, Jigra. The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and the buzz surrounding only intensified since the announcement of Diljit Dosanjh and actress Alia Bhatt teaming up again.

The song is out now and ‘Chal Kudiye’ is an uplifting anthem that celebrates the hope and resilience of women across various fields, urging them to rise above challenges and embrace their inner strength. With its captivating beat, the song is powerfully sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt.

In the music video, Dosanjh makes a striking appearance in an all-white ensemble, while Bhatt stuns in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Ghar.’ Written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh, this track is set to dominate playlists. The song is available now on the Saregama YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Vedang Raina playing her brother. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.