Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note

Divya Khosla Kumar lost her mother recently. The actress mourns her mother's death and shares a heartfelt note with a series of pictures; check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jul,2023 16:35:05
Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note

Divya Khosla Kumar is an Indian actor, producer, and director. She is married to Bhushan Kuma, who is the chairman and managing director of the T-Series Music label. The actress recently lost her mother. And so she took to Instagram and mourned the demise of her mother with a long caption and a series of pictures.

The producer shared a series of pictures with her mother. She shared the snaps from her fun and cheerful moments with her mother. Remembering all the happy moments and keeping them in her heart, she expressed her feelings on a long note. Divya shared a great and loving bond with her mother. She used to attend events with her and spend time together. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable together

Divya Khosla Kumar wrote, “Mumma 💔
Lost my mom sometime back, leaving a forever void in my heart 💔
I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values 🙏 my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you 😘
I love you, mumma ♾️
✨Om Shanti 🕉️
……Daughter of Anita Khosla .”

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828418

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828423

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828426

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828431

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828437

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828439

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828442

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828502

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828507

Divya Khosla Kumar Mourns Mother's Demise, Writes A Heartfelt Note 828511

Reacting to this, many celebrities like Monalisa, Siddhant Gupta, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Kanika Kapoor, Mahi Vij, and others shared their feelings in the comments, while many dropped emoticons.

