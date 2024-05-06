Divya Khosla Speaks On Savi For The First Time

Actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla couldn’t be in a better place. While her forthcoming film Hero Heeroine , produced by Prerna Arora,featuring Divya as a Bollywood queen inspired by a true-life actress, is being readied for release , Divya has sprung another surprise on the audience.

The announcement of the new Mukesh Bhatt-Bhushan Kumar-Krishan Kumar production ,Savi-A Bloody Housewife, came out of the blue.

Speaking on the project for the first time,Divya Khossla who plays the author-backed title role says, “We kept it out of the news for as long as we could. All of us were sworn into secrecy until it was ready for release. In fact we got the title just a few days back.We shot the film in complete secrecy in London.”

So what is Savi-A Bloody Housewife all about?

Reveals Divya, “I don’t want to give away too much of the plot. But I can assure you that you have not anything like this.”

I persuade her to tell more, and Divya sweetly reveals, “Savi is based on the Hindu mythological concept of Sati Savitri, who is said to have brought her husband back from the dead. We have contemporized the myth, made it acceptable to today’s audience without tampering with the \story.”

Divya further reveals that the film celebrates the housewife. “Men, and even women, tend to take the home-maker for granted, if not look down on her completely.Our film shows how the housewife anchors the family. Were it not for her, the family would fall apart.”

Anil Kapoor features in a very special role.

“He has never been seen like this. Anilji is such a legendary actor. To have him in our film is a blessing.Harshwardhan Rane plays my husband. Our director is the very talented Abhinay Deo who has earlier helmed very interesting films like the Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail,” says Divya

She admits she is nervous. “People are not coming to the movie theatres. But we are confident they will come for Savi when it opens on May 31. The content is the hero here. If you liked my previous release Yaariyan,you will love Savi.”

Yaariyan incidentally is now streaming on Jio Cinema.

Says Divya, “But it comes with a price. People have to pay to see Yaariyaan on the streaming platform. They first waited to see it on OTT. Now they will wait to see it when it is free of cost.”