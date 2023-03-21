Hema Malini, a.k.a. the dream girl gave a ballet performance on the Ganges on Sunday in Mumbai. Hema also gave an aerial performance at the occasion hosted at NCPA’s Jamshed Bhabha Theatre. Esha Deol, an actress, commended Hema Malini’s original dance style.

Esha Deol Praises Hema Malini On Twitter

Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma. #gangaballetbyhemamalini ♥️🧿🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/g3KaYvlTxC — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) March 20, 2023

Esha Deol who is Hema Malini’s daughter tweeted a post of her mother doing ballet dance. Esha Deol captioned her post, “Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning, with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you, mamma. #gangaballetbyhemamalini.”

In a media interview, Hema Malini stated that she had done many types of ballet dances worldwide. Through dance, we can present our culture on stage. She had also done classical dances on Durga and Radha-Krishna themes. This way, you can enjoy themed performances with freestyle.

Hema claimed that Sushma Swaraj had had the notion at this point. According to Hema, the ballet dance is based on the goddess Ganga. Actually, Sushma Swaraj was the one who invited her to perform this dance while keeping in mind the sanitization and security of the Ganga. She added that Banaras should be the location of this dance.

Hema continued by saying that Ganga Devi is the river, which has arrived on earth from heaven. No matter where she goes, the earth is gorgeous. Such a river must be kept clean at all times. She added that we had to work to preserve the Ganga clean and all the nation’s rivers.

Source – Dainik

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more news updates.