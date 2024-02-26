Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags International project for SBS Channel, Australia

Amit Singh Thakur who is a versatile actor, seen last in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, recently bagged the privilege of shooting for an International project, titled Four Years, for SBS Channel, Australia. The film is a mix of English and Hindi in its content. It will be an intoxicating love tale, where two people are trying to find each other after a gap of four years. Four Years is created by Mithila Gupta of Five Bedrooms and Bump fame. It is produced by Easy Tiger Productions for SBS. The film has Shahana Goswami in one of the pivotal roles.

We hear that Amit Singh Thakur will play father to Shahana. This is yet another feather in the actor’s cap after his portrayal in his Gujarati film debut, Bachubhai won him a lot of praise. He played the main antagonist in the movie, Villin Patel. Amit Singh Thakur is in fact, nominated at the GIFA 2023 (Gujarati Iconic Film Awards) in a negative role for Bachubhai.

When contacted, Amit Singh Thakur shared his experience shooting for this International project saying, “I gained big experience working with the Australian crew. They were always smiling big and happy on the set. I had a working experience with the Australian crew way back in 2001 when I shot Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye in Sydney. And to go through that on the same land was great. My co-actors in Four Years, were so cooperative and friendly. Shahana was so giving and down to earth.”

We wish him luck with the project!!