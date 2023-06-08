Exclusive: Anvesh Bansal bags Punjabi film Remand

Actor Anvesh Bansal who has been part of TV shows Ye Teri Galiyaan, Nimki Vidhayak, Crime Patrol etc, is happy and elated about his new venture. He is presently working on a Punjabi film. This will mark his debut in the Punjabi film circuit.

We hear that Anvesh is presently in Punjab, shooting for the film.

As per a reliable source, “The Punjabi film is titled Remand. It is being directed by Ashok Nanda. Avnesh will play a doctor in the film.”

As per reports in media, Remand will star Kartar Cheema in the lead role. The film is written by Gurjind Maan. The film stars Sansar Sandhu, Nitu Pandher, Rupinder Rupi, Bhupinder Barnala, Sanjeev Attri and others in important supporting roles. The film is made under the banner SA 50% Motion Pictures. It will be an action thriller.

We buzzed Anvesh but did not hear from him.

Anvesh had recently opened up to media that he is on the lookout for lead roles, and is also open to getting back on television with meaty roles.

