ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Anvesh Bansal bags Punjabi film Remand

Actor Anvesh Bansal who has featured in TV shows Nimki Vidhayak, Ye Teri Galiyaan etc, is presently shooting for a Punjabi action thriller film Remand. Read the exclusive news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 13:11:46
Exclusive: Anvesh Bansal bags Punjabi film Remand

Actor Anvesh Bansal who has been part of TV shows Ye Teri Galiyaan, Nimki Vidhayak, Crime Patrol etc, is happy and elated about his new venture. He is presently working on a Punjabi film. This will mark his debut in the Punjabi film circuit.

We hear that Anvesh is presently in Punjab, shooting for the film.

As per a reliable source, “The Punjabi film is titled Remand. It is being directed by Ashok Nanda. Avnesh will play a doctor in the film.”

As per reports in media, Remand will star Kartar Cheema in the lead role. The film is written by Gurjind Maan. The film stars Sansar Sandhu, Nitu Pandher, Rupinder Rupi, Bhupinder Barnala, Sanjeev Attri and others in important supporting roles. The film is made under the banner SA 50% Motion Pictures. It will be an action thriller.

We buzzed Anvesh but did not hear from him.

Anvesh had recently opened up to media that he is on the lookout for lead roles, and is also open to getting back on television with meaty roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame

It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya

You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I hope Sapnon Ki Chhalaang proves to be a big leap in my career: Navein Singh
I hope Sapnon Ki Chhalaang proves to be a big leap in my career: Navein Singh
I want the superpower of being invisible: Sandesh Gour
I want the superpower of being invisible: Sandesh Gour
The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame
The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame
It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya
It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya
Exclusive: Simran Sharma bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Simran Sharma bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Latest Stories
Por Thozhil Review: Applause Entertainment’s Taut,Thrilling Tamil Debut
Por Thozhil Review: Applause Entertainment’s Taut,Thrilling Tamil Debut
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh accuses Rajveer for putting Shaurya's life in danger
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh accuses Rajveer for putting Shaurya's life in danger
Shivangi Joshi Paints Hearts With Love This Rainy Season; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Paints Hearts With Love This Rainy Season; Check Here
Kumar Sanu, the renowned singer, will appear on the show "Anupama" and share his experience
Kumar Sanu, the renowned singer, will appear on the show "Anupama" and share his experience
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa get quarantined in the office
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa get quarantined in the office
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti accuses Shivendra of breaking family traditions
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti accuses Shivendra of breaking family traditions
Read Latest News