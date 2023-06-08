The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame

Young and talented Viraj Nanda is happy to be part of the cast of Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 on Sony Entertainment Television. He plays the role of Akhil who is a grey-shaded character.

He was earlier seen in Yeh Dil Maange More, produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Says Viraj, “It has been quite a ride being part of the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 and I am enjoying it.”

On his career and struggle, Viraj states, “There have been ups and downs; very few ups and many downs. I realised that I need to know that I have made the best version of whatever I’m making.”

On the pressure felt as a performer, Viraj explains, “I put that pressure on myself; nobody gives me that pressure. I don’t even think about the pressure coming from outside; the pressure comes from within me. The pressure of doing good work and being known for good work.”

Having said this, he is confident that he also has a good thought process. “My secret skill is that I don’t panic. When everyone around me is worried, I get very still. For me, being still is the key.”

On his aspirations for the future, the actor avers, “There are no aspirations. The aspirations are that this year, whatever I am supposed to do, I will do it so well that I go to my breaks satisfied with what I’ve done.”

The best attribute about Viraj is that he is his own biggest critic. “I watch my episodes to know where I could improve and be more honest with myself when I am shooting next. My thoughts are changing, and my interpretations are changing. So I keep moving on with time when I am being a part of great scripts instead of going back in time.”

Ask him whether it was tough to take off the mask and step into the limelight, and he states, “That’s very poetic. I wanted to be very calculative about how I wanted people to see me and perceive my art as good as my work.”

Well said, Viraj!! Best of luck for your future!!