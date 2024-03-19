Exclusive: Arun Kushwah bags upcoming movie Baby Do Die Do

Arun Kushwah popularly known as Chote Miyan has appeared in many videos of The Screen Patti (TSP) and has also been part of the web-series Rabish Ki Report, TVF Bachelors, Baap Ki Adalat etc, is set to entertain audiences in a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in upcoming movie Baby Do Die Do. The movie is produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s production house; Elemen3 Entertainment and it is directed by Nachiket Samant.

Baby Do Die Do promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride, blending elements of romance, comedy, and drama. With Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem at the helm, audiences can expect a delightful concoction of emotions, coupled with rib-tickling moments and heartfelt performances. The film is poised to captivate viewers with its refreshing storyline and engaging narrative.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Chunky Panday being part of the movie.

We buzzed Arun, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the producer, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: “When given a well-crafted role, I feel empowered and confident in my ability to carry a film on my shoulders,” Says Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Also Read: Quirky And Fit: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Rocks In Matching Hoodies For Monday Workout Motivation!