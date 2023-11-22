Exclusive: Feroze Irani to join Jackie Shroff in film Two Zero One Four

Senior actor Feroze Irani who is a well-known name in Gujarati and Hindi cinema is happy to have bagged his next film. He will share screen space with the versatile actor Jackie Shroff in the upcoming spy thriller film Two Zero One Four. The film is directed by Shravan Tiwari and produced by the banner SRPH Films helmed by Sandip Patel. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Akshay Oberoi, Mukesh Rishi, Shishir Sharma and Uday Tikekar.

The film, as per media reports, follows the journey of Captain Khanna, a retired army officer with excellent intelligence experience, who remains sought after for critical missions. His life takes a turn when he is given the task of interrogating Firoz Masani, a prominent terrorist.

The film will be a rollercoaster ride filled with suspense and drama, is what we hear.

We now hear of actor Feroze Irani playing an integral role in Two Zero One Four. He is known for his work in Gujarati cinema like Adko Dhadko, Patan Thi Pakistan, Preet Jhulke Nahi Saath Chhute Nahi etc.

We buzzed Feroze but did not hear from him.

Jackie Shroff, who plays the role of Captain Khanna in ‘Two Zero One Four,’ had told media that, “Being a part of Two Zero One Four has been an exhilarating journey. It’s a story that delves into the complexities of espionage, and my character is unlike any I’ve portrayed before. This film is a thrilling rollercoaster ride filled with suspense and action that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.