Actress Sharain Khanduja who won huge laurels for her negative lead portrayal as Manushi in Zee TV’s Meet will soon be seen in a film. The talented actress is part of the cast of Arun Shankar Productions’ upcoming film, which is based on the backdrop of Kashmir. The film is tentatively titled Azaad – The Beginning, but will soon undergo a change.

Arun Shankar is the renowned Director who has won a National Award for his debut short film The Chameleon.

The news that we have got at IWMBuzz.com is that Sharain will play the role of an undercover cop, which is something totally contrast to her role in Meet.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

