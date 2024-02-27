Exclusive: Samikssha Batnagar and Hiten Tejwani join Rudra Soni in Land Jihad

IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about the upcoming movie Land Jihad. Produced by Malax Media Entertainment & RR Dixit Entertainment, the film is directed by Narayan Dixit. We earlier informed audiences about Rudra Soni, who is known for portraying the role of Manav in the children fantasy television show, Baalveer and Bajirao in Indian Historical Television series Peshwa Bajirao, playing the lead in the film.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that talented actors Samikssha Batnagar and Hiten Tejwani have also come on board. Hiten is known for his work in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. On the other hand, Samikssha rose to fame with projects like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Baal Veer and Kumkum Bhagya.

We reached out to the actors for a comment but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

