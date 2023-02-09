SK Palwal will be seen in the Santosh Sivan directed film Habba Khatoon.
Actor SK Palwal, earlier known as Sunil Kumar Palwal is busy hopping from one movie set to another. The actor who was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar, is presently shooting amidst the scenic beauty of Kashmir. He is shooting for the upcoming film titled Habba Khatoon.
We hear that the film is produced by Starshine Studio and will be a drama film. The film is directed by ace Director Santosh Sivan.
As for Palwal, he will also be seen in the Emmay Entertainment banner film of Nikkhil Advani titled Mat Chuko Pahlwan. If you have missed Starreading our newsbreak, you can read it here.
Exclusive: SK Palwal to feature in Nikkhil Advani’s film Mat Chuko Pahlwan
We buzzed Palwal but did not get through to him.
About The Author
Srividya Rajesh
Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news.
With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry.
With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums.
Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.