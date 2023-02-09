Actor SK Palwal, earlier known as Sunil Kumar Palwal is busy hopping from one movie set to another. The actor who was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar, is presently shooting amidst the scenic beauty of Kashmir. He is shooting for the upcoming film titled Habba Khatoon.

We hear that the film is produced by Starshine Studio and will be a drama film. The film is directed by ace Director Santosh Sivan.

As for Palwal, he will also be seen in the Emmay Entertainment banner film of Nikkhil Advani titled Mat Chuko Pahlwan. If you have missed Starreading our newsbreak, you can read it here.

