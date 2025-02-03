EXCLUSIVE: Veer Pahariya on getting trolled, flak, ‘Sky Force’ success & more

The past few days have been all about Veer Pahariya on social media and otherwise. Ranging from the gradual success that the film, Sky Force is bringing in for the actor and for everyone else to Pahariya being in the centre of all conversations on social media, mainly the memes, the froing and other things.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we asked Veer Pahariya about the love and success that Sky Force has brought him, the trolling and memes that he has been the subject of, and favorite scenes from the film.

Q. Amidst all the noise, success and bad things that come to you through social media and otherwise, how do you maintain your objectivity?

Veer: When I was younger, I started understanding that people will keep writing about you, no matter what – bad things which were written despite them not being true. When you’re younger, it obviously affects you a lot, then when I grow up, the writing and rumors increased. But it started affecting me lesser and lesser. Now that I am a part of this big film, it is obvious that there will be eyeballs – good things and bad things. But I try to focus on what is good for me and what is in my control. I only do my work with full conviction and hardwork – I just feel lucky I am a part of this big film and people are coming to see it. They are enjoying, they are loving the character and they are rooting for the character. If one wants a reality check and that happens on social media, you will go crazy – that isn’t reality. The love you get outside going into theaters, going into these places where you get real responses, that’s the true reaction. That’s what matters ultimately.

Q. You aren’t privy to the social media noise and everything that has been going on. The memes, the roasting, the trolling and so much more. How have you decided to react to this and do you find them funny as well?

Veer: I have seen everything and I have loved everything. In fact, I will be honest, I am enjoying the roasting so much more than the praises. I have enjoyed them so much that I have been laughing constantly, and I even sent it to my friends. Everyone laughs – what are we here for? To entertain people. What else do we want? People are slamming me and I am enjoying it.

Interviewed by Kunal Kothari