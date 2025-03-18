Fans compare Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar Naache’ to ‘Mashallah’

Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar is generating buzz, especially with the release of its song Sikandar Naache. The track has caught attention not just for its energetic beats but also for Khan’s effort in performing tap dance, an unexpected addition to his usual style.

The makers recently unveiled Sikandar Naache, composed by JAM8, with Siddhaant Miishhraa handling the mukhda and riff. The lyrics are written by Sameer Anjaan, and the vocals are provided by Amit Mishra, AKASA, and Siddhaant Miishhraa. The choreography is directed by Ahmed Khan, ensuring a visually appealing sequence.

Fans have drawn comparisons between this song and Salman’s previous hits like Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger and Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, both of which became extremely popular. Some speculate that Sikandar Naache may be featured during the film’s end credits.

Sikandar holds high expectations as it marks an important project for Salman Khan, who has had a mixed box office run in recent years. While Tiger 3 performed well, some of his other films have received criticism despite decent earnings. With A. R. Murugadoss at the helm, fans are hopeful for a strong comeback.

The film is scheduled for an Eid release, adding to the anticipation, but the trailer is yet to be launched. As the countdown to its release begins, all eyes are on how Sikandar will shape up and whether it will meet the growing expectations.