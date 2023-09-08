From Raj-Shashi-Shammi Kapoor, Sunny-Bobby Deol To Boney-Anil-Sanjay Kapoor: Bhaigiri - The Famous Bollywood Brothers

Being part of Bollywood and achieving fame and success has been the norm for many families!! There are a lot of families who have given a lot via their contributions to the growth of Bollywood. You can find actors, producers, directors, music directors, and so on from known families of Bollywood. Today, we at IWMBuzz.com, talk about the ‘brothers’ who have made their families proud with their contributions to Indian Cinema.

So here we go with the top list.

Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Kishore Kumar:

Popularly known as the Ganguly brothers, Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Kishore Kumar are even today considered to be one of the most successful siblings in Bollywood history. The famous film that featured all three of them in the capacity of actors is ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’.

Ashok Kumar, called Dadamoni, was the eldest and the first sibling from the family to enter Bollywood. He was a terrific actor, very versatile in his performances. Some of his noted films include Mahal, Howrah Bridge, Kanoon, Khoobsurat, Pakeezah etc.

Anoop Kumar was not as successful as his other brothers in Bollywood. However, he was an actor known for his great comic timing. He has been part of the films Jeevan Saathi, Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool etc.

Kishore Kumar, the youngest of the Ganguly siblings, is renowned even today for his amazing singing as well as acting capabilities. A brilliant singer in his time, he has been the voice for many great Bollywood stars. The era of Kishore Kumar as a singer, was a Golden phase in Bollywood. He was known for his comic timing as an actor and has appeared in films Jhumroo, Half Ticket, Padosan etc.

Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor:

The Kapoor family is the oldest and the most popular family in the Bollywood film industry. Following the footsteps of their elder generation and great father Prithviraj Kapoor, sons Raj, Shammi and Shashi got into acting.

Raj Kapoor the eldest of Prithviraj Kapoor’s sons, was a visionary when it came to natural acting and filmmaking. He started his acting career as a child. His landmark movies include Awaara, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Chori Chori, Anari, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and many more. He has given their family banner RK Studios a new vision and direction.

Shammi Kapoor was known for his unique dancing style, great looks and widespread popularity. His mannerisms in the characters he played, his style and his aura made him immensely popular with girls. He had many huge blockbusters in his career and his film list includes Kashmir Ki Kali, Teesir Manzil, Junglee, An Evening In Paris, Brahmachari, Andaz and many more.

Shashi Kapoor, the youngest of the brothers, also started his acting career as a child. He was also bestowed with great looks. His smile was enough to make many ladies go weak on their knees. He was known as a romantic hero. His films include Jab Jab Phool Khile, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Sharmeelee, Shaan, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Namak Halaal and many more.

Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor:

They marked the fourth generation of actors in the noted Kapoor Khandaan of Bollywood. Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor bagged immense maturity as actors from an early age, courtesy of their father Raj Kapoor’s guidance. They were formidable in their acting, looks and achievements.

Randhir Kapoor, the eldest of Raj Kapoor’s sons, was a successful actor in his time. He has been part of some enjoyable films like Hamrahi, Haath Ki Safaai, Ponga Pandit, Jeet etc. After his acting career ended, he got into film direction and took care of the RK banner and legacy.

Rishi Kapoor, without a doubt, was the most successful among the three sons of Raj Kapoor. He was hugely paid and was known for his charismatic looks. His boy-next-door image gave him the tag of being the most popular romantic hero of his time. His successful films include Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Deewana and many more.

Rajiv Kapoor was not as successful as his brothers as an actor. However, he had his share of successful films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Hum Toh Chale Pardes etc.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan:

The sons of famous Bollywood screenwriter and producer Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are considered to be the most stylish of the brothers in Bollywood. The family is known for their contributions to acting, screenwriting, film making etc.

Salman Khan, the eldest of the brothers was an instant hit as an actor. He had cute looks that made him the chocolate-faced hero of his time. He started his career with Maine Pyar Kiya. He was a romantic hero of his time, with films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath Saath Hain etc to his credit. He has been an actor for years and is considered one of the best in the business even today.

Arbaaz Khan grew his passion side by side in acting, producing and direction. He handled his troupe very well as Producer and Director. His films include Qayamat: City Under Threat, Malamaal Weekly, Dabangg etc.

Sohail Khan, the youngest of the brothers, was again an established actor, producer and director. He starred in films like Darna Mana Hai, Krishna Cottage, Hello, Tubelight etc.

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor:

This is another family in Bollywood that spread its roots deep down and derived success. They went on to become the most-loved brothers in Bollywood.

Boney Kapoor, the eldest of them is an ace film Producer who was married to actress Sridevi. He has made some immensely good films under his banner. He is one of the most successful filmmakers in the history of Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor is considered to be one of the top actors in Bollywood. Very natural in his acting, Anil Kapoor climbed up the path of stardom with his successful film career as an actor. His noted films include Meri Jung, Karma, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Laadla, Judaai and many more.

Sanjay Kapoor, known for his charming looks, has been part of films Raja, Auzaar, Mohabbat, Shaandaar etc.

Chetan Anand, Dev Anand and Vijay Anand:

The three siblings were considered to be great contributors to the growth of Bollywood cinema. Other than acting, the three brothers worked on their banner Navketan Films, and turned into popular Producers and Directors.

Chetan Anand was a great screenwriter, director and actor. Some of the movies where Chetan Anand starred include Kala Bazaar, Arpan, Kinare Kinare etc.

Dev Anand, the brilliant actor and filmmaker remains a legend for his acting prowess. He carried his romantic image onscreen very well. His successful films include CID, Paying Guest, Nau Do Gyaraah, Kala Pani, Kala Bazar, Hum Dono, Johnny Mera Naam etc.

Vijay Anand was a fabulously intense actor. He went on to become a great filmmaker. His films where he has starred include Kala Bazar, Nau Do Gyarah, Blackmail etc.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol:

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, the sons of legendary actor Dharmendra have been great actors of their times.

Sunny Deol, known for his romantic and action-hero image, is bestowed with great looks. His successful films include Betaab, Arjun, Ghayal, Damini, Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Darr and the very recent blockbuster Gadar 2.

Bobby Deol, another actor with a great physique and features, is known for his acting prowess in films Barsaat, Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Ajnabee, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana etc. He is doing a great job presently in the OTT circuit with many successful projects.

Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan:

Born in a Bollywood family, Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan are sons of popular Bollywood Producer Tahir Hussain. Famous producer and director Nazir Hussain is an uncle to Aamir and Faisal.

Aamir Khan, a prolific actor has got all the name and stardom in his long career spanning many decades. From being a romantic hero to an action hero to the angry young man roles, Aamir Khan who is called the ‘Perfectionist’ in Bollywood, has done it all. His famous films include Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Awwal Number, Tum Mere Ho, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Rangeela, Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Ghulam, Dil Chahta Hai etc. Aamir has had a great acting career.

Faisal Khan did not bag much success as an actor. But he has featured in films like Mela, Madhosh, Chand Bujh Gaya, Danger etc. Mela featured both Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan as the leading men.

Well, there are many other celebrity brothers in Bollywood. We would like to name a few of the popular ones here. Chaman Puri, Madan Puri and Amrish Puri, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Sameer Khan and Akbar Khan, Amjad Khan, Imtiaz Khan and Inayat Khan, Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath and Narendra Nath, Anupam Kher and Raju Kher, Anil Dhawan and David Dhawan are a few.

Certainly, this list that exhibits sheer ‘Bhaigiri’ in Bollywood will grow and double up in the coming time!!