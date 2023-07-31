ADVERTISEMENT
Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan And Saiyami Kher Starrer Releases On This Date; Check Here

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher Starrer Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, have announced the release date of the film. Here check out the details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 Jul,2023 17:25:23
R Balki’s next ‘Ghoomer’ release date was announced. The makers of the film decided on the release date in August 2023. As per the reports, the film will hit theatres on the 18th of August. The actors of the film dropped the poster of the film with the release date.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared the poster with the caption, “Life, logic ka khel nahi…magic ka khel hai #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!”

Saiyami Kher looks fierce, dressed as a baller with a ball in one hand and the other half hand. Abhishek Bachchan looks intense and dedicated in the photo wearing a zipper. At the same time, the duo posed together in the last picture as they looked into the camera.

In addition, the film also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The film is written and directed by none other than R. Balki.

Ghoomer is a story of a female cricketer who, after losing her one hand in an incident, determines to learn the sport from her left hand and excel. And Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of her coach, who motivates and helps her achieve her dreams. Shabana essays the role of Saiyami’s grandmother, who is a huge fan of cricket. Amitabh Bachchan also makes a cameo appearance.

So are you guys excited for the upcoming film in August? Please drop your views in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorites.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

