Golmaal Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers severe heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, aged 47, reportedly collapsed due to a heart attack right after finishing his shoot in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actor, best known for his versatile roles, was swiftly transported to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, where he underwent an angioplasty procedure.

Talpade appeared to be in perfect health throughout the day as he dedicated his time to the underproduction multi-starrer film, “Welcome to the Jungle.” Remarkably, Talpade even took on sequences involving action, showcasing his commitment to the project. The source revealed that the actor not only participated in extended shooting sessions but also engaged in light-hearted banter with the crew on set.

The source close to HT said, “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The unexpected tragedy unfolded when, after completing the day’s shoot, Talpade returned home and expressed feelings of uneasiness to his wife. Sensing the urgency of the situation, she promptly rushed him to the hospital. Regrettably, the actor’s health took a severe downturn en route hospital, leading to his collapse.