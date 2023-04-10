Dhanush is one of the most loved and admired superstars in the country. He’s a man who’s truly managed to impress the masses the right way with his presence. In his entire career till now, he’s shown immense versatility and that’s why, his fans are truly proud of everything that he has to offer. Although he’s been actively doing good work in the South regional entertainment industry in many years, at a Pan-India level, he became famous after his song ‘Kolaveri Di’ went viral for the first time in 2012:

Dhanush announces his new project with director Mari Selvaraj:

For all you fans who have been waiting for his movie update for quite a long time, we have special news coming for you all. The actor has now announced a new project with director Mari Selvaraj. For the unversed, the duo worked together earlier in the movie ‘Karnan’ that was released in 2021. He tweeted,

Well, what's your take and expectation from this movie? Brilliant, ain't it? What are your expectations from Dhanush this time? Don't you all think that he will be slaying like a true pro and rockstar?