Good News: Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth in Jailer

Jackie Shroff is one of the most admired and respected actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been entertaining the masses right from the very beginning of his career in the 80s decade and well, no wonder, today anything and everything that he does from his end manages to win hearts and grab the attention of one and all. In all these years, he’s entertained everyone big time with his presence and well, that’s his traditional style and vogue game is something that appeals to one and all for real. Each and every time Jackie Shroff comes up with a new movie, the happiness and excitement of the fans hits a new high and for real. So, to tell you all a little more ladies and gentlemen, what’s the latest professional update coming from Jackie Shroff folks?

Well, as per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Jackie Shroff has now officially joined Rajinikanth in Jailer movie. A photo of Jackie Shroff was shared and that officially proves him working in the movie. We are super excited to see Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff work together again after the 1987 Hindi film ‘Uttar Dakshin’. Reports suggest that majority of Jackie Shroff’s portions will be shot in Hyderabad.

