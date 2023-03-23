Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the most admired and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been primarily doing top-notch work in the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time and well, that’s why, their fans truly have a lot to be proud and happy about. Whenever they dazzle on screen with their presence, their fans love it and always shower them with love and affection. Owing to their respective busy schedules, they don’t get to spend time often in order to work in a project. But hey, whenever they do, they make the most of it.

Owing to multiple reasons, the release date of Kushi, their next collaboration together was delayed. This time, we have a new release update. As per the latest announcement by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is all set to release in cinemas on 1st September, 2023. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

