Gunfire Incident Outside Salman Khan’s House, Mumbai Police Investigates

According to Mumbai Police, two unidentified persons attacked actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra on Sunday. Three gunfire rounds were reported to the police. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrived on the scene of the investigation. According to police, three bullets were fired during the incident around 5 a.m.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch would handle the case. They are currently delving into the details to identify the culprits involved in this shocking incident.

Investigating Video

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning. Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

ANI posted footage from this morning’s shoot outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The forensics team is investigating the incident.