Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh

Fans spotted actor Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh holidaying at the same place and time. And fans speculated dating rumors.

The dating rumors sparked after both the actors’ social media suggested that the duo were vacationing in the Gir forest around the same time. Harshvardhan shared the snaps from his visit to Gir Forest on his Instagram. In the shared picture, he posed in the car.

While Sanjeeda Shaikh also shared a reel video from the same place, she visited with her daughter. Fans speculated dating by the similarities found in the background.

After nine years of togetherness, the actress parted ways with her ex-husband, Aamir Ali.

Reacting to the rumors, the actor said that it’s the job of journalists and he would still hug them and respect them even though whatever they write about him.

Harshvardhan Rane in conversation with News 18 said, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them.”

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.