ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh

Harshvardhan Rane, after a long time, breaks his silence on alleged dating rumors with the television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jul,2023 07:05:48
Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh 833020

Fans spotted actor Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh holidaying at the same place and time. And fans speculated dating rumors.

The dating rumors sparked after both the actors’ social media suggested that the duo were vacationing in the Gir forest around the same time. Harshvardhan shared the snaps from his visit to Gir Forest on his Instagram. In the shared picture, he posed in the car.

While Sanjeeda Shaikh also shared a reel video from the same place, she visited with her daughter. Fans speculated dating by the similarities found in the background.

After nine years of togetherness, the actress parted ways with her ex-husband, Aamir Ali.

Reacting to the rumors, the actor said that it’s the job of journalists and he would still hug them and respect them even though whatever they write about him.

Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh 833013

Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh 833014

Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh 833015

Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh 833016

Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh 833017

Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh 833018

Harshvardhan Rane in conversation with News 18 said, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them.”

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anil Kapoor,Divya Khosla, Harshvardhan Rane's Secret Project in London 797775
Anil Kapoor,Divya Khosla, Harshvardhan Rane’s Secret Project in London
Tara Vs Bilal: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee open up on association with John Abraham and T-Series
I just wanted to make an honest and entertaining love story – John Abraham on Tara Vs Bilal
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee’s ‘Tara Vs Bilal’ produced by John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar to release on THIS date
Full Winner List: GNT-IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film? Shiv Panditt, Pankaj Tripathi, Harshvardhan Rane, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Latest Stories
Armaan Malik 'Had Enough' In London; Returns Back To Reality 833121
Armaan Malik ‘Had Enough’ In London; Returns Back To Reality
Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma's Romantic Vacation Moments Are Too Cute; Check Here 833084
Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma’s Romantic Vacation Moments Are Too Cute; Check Here
Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics 833071
Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics
All pawdorable! Anushka Sen goes all cuddles with her pet doggo 833212
All pawdorable! Anushka Sen goes all cuddles with her pet doggo
This is how ‘candid’ Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘things’ in life 833218
This is how ‘candid’ Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘things’ in life
“It really depends on timing,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on An Action Hero’s failure, read 832985
“It really depends on timing,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on An Action Hero’s failure, read
Read Latest News