“He Left Home At The Age Of 15,” Says Akshay Kumar Talking About Son Aarav And His Choice To Live Simple Life

Several starkids turned actors and actresses in Bollywood from Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and more. In addition, it is assumed that all the starkids want to work in the industry. However, it is different with a few starkids like Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav. In a talk show Dhawan Karenge by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan the Welcome 3 actor revealed about his son’s unique choice not to become an actor and live a simple life, a decision that sets him apart in the industry.

Akshay Kumar On Son Aarav’s Simple Life Choice

As per the reports by Indian Express, Akshay Kumar revealed to Shikar about his son Aarav’s choice to live a simple life, “I am happy the way Twinkle and I have brought up Aarav; he is a very simple boy. My daughter, on the other hand, likes clothes… We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion; he doesn’t want to be a part of cinema. He came to me and said that ‘I don’t want to do films. I said this is your life, do what you want to do’.”

Further, he added, “My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14… He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn’t believe in wastage.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Aarav, on 15th September 2002. He is 21 years old now.