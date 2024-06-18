Is Tara Sutaria in search of love? Hopes ‘One Day’

Actor Tara Sutaria is one of the beautiful women out there and while she had a slow start at the movies where hee film choices were questioned, she has recently earned a lot of accolades for her performance in the film, Apurva. The film that arrived back in November 2023 saw Sutaria in an entirely different light and put her on the map to showcase that she can act and do it rather well too.

Nevertheless, apart from her acting projects, Sutaria is also an ardent social media user and keeps her fans updated with the little happenings in her life in one way or another. It can be as simple as her watching a film, when she feels like it, she posts about it.

Such a thing happened recently as Sutaria, who is a big-time movie buff indeed went on to post about an incredibly special moment from a Hollywood film she was watching and it caught the eye of everyone.

Sharing the image of the lead couple of the respective film engaged in a passionate kiss, she wrote, ‘Sigh. One day. Some day.’-

Fans began to wonder that is Sutaria searching for love! By sharing this image, she basically shared about a moment from the respective film that touched her heart and she hopes that one day she can have a relationship that emulates something similar.

For the uninitiated, Sutaria was rumored to be dating actor Aadar Jain a few years ago even though she never publicly admitted to doing so. She would be seen in several insider Kapoor parties owing to Jain belonging to the Kapoor family but after a while, the whole ordeal stopped and when she was asked a while after the break-up rumors, she declared that she isn’t in a relationship.