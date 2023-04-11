Bollywood’s beloved Sultan aka Salman Khan is a bonafide rage and sensation in the true sense of the term. He’s been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for more than 30 years and well, in his entire career, he’s had humongous success. For the longest time, he has been delivering hits after hits in the entertainment space and well, we are truly in love.

Owing to Covid-19 and other reasons, it’s been many years since Salman Khan has had a theatrical release. Well, that’s why, fans are super excited for his next aka ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ that’s set to release on Eid this year.

Salman Khan talks about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

During the trailer launch event, when Salman Khan was asked about the vibe of the film, he mentioned,

“Well, it is a typical Hindustani film. It has all elements of entertainment. It has a family vibe like that of Sooraj Barjatya films. It has emotions and love like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The only difference is their films don’t have as much action as this one has. Keeping all the modern sensibilities intact, we have made this film.

