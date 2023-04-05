Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood star, has recently made headlines for contentious causes. The ED frequently summons her in association with Sukesh’s Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Jacqueline appeared in court at Patiala House in Delhi on Wednesday for a hearing in the blackmail case. According to sources, the ED will file a supplemental charge against Conman Sukesh and Jacqueline in the same case. The matter will be heard again on 18th April 2023.

Sukesh appeared in the money fraud case in Delhi’s Patiala House court in February of this year. He spoke about Satyendra Jain, an AAP member who is currently imprisoned. Sukesh submitted a scribbled application last month asking to have his case moved from the bench of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shailendra Malik due to prejudice. In its decision, a Delhi judge prolonged Sukesh’s judicial custody for 13 days and denied his request to transfer his case.

Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives At Patiala House Court For Hearing In Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case-Report Click here to know more :#Bollywood #Newshttps://t.co/tafVb7XAyx — SpotboyE (@Spotboye) April 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the conman, held in Mandoli jail, made news recently when he penned a heartfelt note to Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday, expressing his affection for her. Sukesh longed for the performer and even called her a “beautiful doll.” He further stated. “You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you, standing by you come what may. Love you my baby; thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, and greetings. I feel blessed, thank you.”

Sukesh also had previously written to the Bollywood star on the occasion of Holi.

Source – TOI