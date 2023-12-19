Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi High Court against ED in extortion case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of a criminal case and a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged ₹200 crore money laundering case, as per reports in Hindustan Times. The case involves the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez, who has been named as a co-accused in the ED’s case, contends that she is an innocent victim of Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targeted attack.

The ED’s FIR stems from an extortion case filed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in August of the previous year against Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The charges against Chandrasekhar include cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises, Shivinder Mohan Singh.

In her plea filed before the Delhi High Court, Jacqueline seeks to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) dated August 8, 2021, the second supplementary complaint dated August 17, 2022, and the proceedings arising from them. The actress argues that the evidence presented by the ED demonstrates her innocence in the alleged money laundering scheme orchestrated by Chandrasekhar.

The plea emphasizes that there is no indication of Fernandez’s involvement in aiding Chandrasekhar to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. “There is absolutely no indication of her involvement in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth,” read the plea. he plea also stated that she instead was presented as a prosecution witness in the EOW case. “Throughout their interactions, the main accused consistently presented himself as a free individual. The Petitioner had no way of knowing that the main accused was actually incarcerated, as his conduct always resembled that of a person at liberty,” the plea added.