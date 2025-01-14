Jaideep Ahlawat’s father passes away: rushes to Delhi

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his performance in Paatal Lok, suffered a personal loss as his father passed away on Tuesday. According to a report, the actor was seen at Delhi airport, making phone calls, as he arrived to be with his family during this difficult time.

In a past interview, Jaideep shared insights into his relationship with his parents, both of whom were retired teachers. He spoke fondly of his father’s unwavering support during the early days of his acting journey. When Jaideep expressed his desire to join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father stood by his decision, stating, “If he fails, he’ll do farming.”

Before entering the film industry, Jaideep participated in stage performances in Punjab and Haryana while completing his studies. He moved to Mumbai in 2008 to pursue acting. His first break in Hindi cinema came with a negative role in Priyadarshan’s Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Jaideep’s career took a significant turn in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. His portrayal of Shahid Khan earned him recognition and opened doors to more prominent roles.

The actor’s journey from a small-town upbringing to becoming a notable name in the entertainment industry is a testament to his determination and his family’s encouragement, particularly his father’s belief in his dreams.

Jaideep’s fans and peers are expressing their condolences as he navigates this challenging time.

The actor currently has Paatal Lok Season 2 up for release later this week.