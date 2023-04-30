ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Jo Hona Hoga Wo...: Salman Khan breaks silence on death threats for the first time

Check out what Salman Khan has to say about death threats

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Apr,2023 14:45:33
Jo Hona Hoga Wo...: Salman Khan breaks silence on death threats for the first time

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who truly doesn’t need any introduction. The man has been on top of his game in the entertainment industry for more than 35 years and we have all thoroughly enjoyed his work. While his recent movies haven’t been the best in terms of box office success, it doesn’t take away the fact that he’s loved immensely by the masses.

Check out what Salman Khan has to say about his death threats:

For quite a long time, Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. For quite a long time, he has been silent regarding the matter. Well, finally, he has opened up on the matter on Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalaat’. When asked about the death threats on the show, Salman Khan opened up for the first time and said,

“Yes, that is there. It’s been some time now. I have been taking everything that they said very seriously. Pehele sirf 1 Shera was enough. Now, there are so many men with guns around that it turns out to be a little scary. Jo hona hoga upar waala dekhega… That doesn’t mean that because I have this attitude, I will roam around freely without precautions. But yes, I can’t go cycling or a lot of other things because of the security threat. Here in Dubai, it’s fine. But in India, yes I am aware of the problem.”

Well, here’s hoping and praying that everything remains fine at Salman Khan’s end. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Throwback to when Arijit Singh apologised to Salman Khan publicly for his misconduct at an award function
Throwback to when Arijit Singh apologised to Salman Khan publicly for his misconduct at an award function
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Bollywood, Ageism: No Country For Old Women
Bollywood, Ageism: No Country For Old Women
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Watch: Salman Khan sends crowd into tizzy in Dubai, fans can't keep calm
Watch: Salman Khan sends crowd into tizzy in Dubai, fans can't keep calm
Birthday Special: Arijit Singh’s Best Birthday Gift Would Be A Reconciliation With Salman Khan
Birthday Special: Arijit Singh’s Best Birthday Gift Would Be A Reconciliation With Salman Khan
Latest Stories
Everything You Want To Know About Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2
Everything You Want To Know About Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2
“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic
“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic
"Men are egoistic," says Parineeti Chopra on her father being strict
"Men are egoistic," says Parineeti Chopra on her father being strict
Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen BTS moments with Big B
Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen BTS moments with Big B
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures
Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures
Read Latest News