Jo Hona Hoga Wo...: Salman Khan breaks silence on death threats for the first time

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who truly doesn’t need any introduction. The man has been on top of his game in the entertainment industry for more than 35 years and we have all thoroughly enjoyed his work. While his recent movies haven’t been the best in terms of box office success, it doesn’t take away the fact that he’s loved immensely by the masses.

For quite a long time, Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. For quite a long time, he has been silent regarding the matter. Well, finally, he has opened up on the matter on Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalaat’. When asked about the death threats on the show, Salman Khan opened up for the first time and said,

“Yes, that is there. It’s been some time now. I have been taking everything that they said very seriously. Pehele sirf 1 Shera was enough. Now, there are so many men with guns around that it turns out to be a little scary. Jo hona hoga upar waala dekhega… That doesn’t mean that because I have this attitude, I will roam around freely without precautions. But yes, I can’t go cycling or a lot of other things because of the security threat. Here in Dubai, it’s fine. But in India, yes I am aware of the problem.”

