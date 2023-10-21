Kajol falls from stage, drops her phone at Durga Puja pandal

Bollywood diva Kajol, known for her elegant style and captivating performances, made a stunning appearance at a recent visit to a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, donning a beautiful pink saree. However, as she was leaving the pandal, a brief moment of distraction led to a heart-stopping incident.

Kajol’s ethereal beauty and vibrant saree undoubtedly captured the attention of onlookers as she graced the puja pandal with her presence. The pink saree was a perfect choice, radiating both grace and traditional charm. She seemed to be enjoying the festivities and celebrations surrounding the occasion.

However, in an unforeseen turn of events, while she was making her exit, Kajol was momentarily engrossed in her phone. She strolled down from an elevated platform, seemingly unaware that a flight of stairs lay ahead. Her phone slipped from her hand, and she tripped. But, as fate would have it, Kajol was held and steadied by her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, and her son, Yug Devgan.

On Saptami, the Durga puja celebrations were also attended by Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol, and Kiara Advani. Rani looked radiant in an ivory saree paired with a golden blouse for the darshan. Hema Malini opted for a vibrant violet sari and Esha chose a light yellow sari. Kiara, on the other hand, chose a light green salwar kameez for the occasion.

