Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan's "India ke andar problem" remark amidst death threats

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who truly doesn’t need any introduction. The man has truly been on top of his game in the entertainment space for more than 35 years and well, we are all supremely proud of her journey for real. Whenever he comes up with new and interesting projects, the excitement of the audience is at an all-time high. This time, Salman Khan is in the middle of a controversy as he’s been getting severe death threats for quite a long time. He even broke his silence about the same on journalist Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. During the show, Salman Khan spoke about how his security is under concern in India.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan’s security threat in India comment:

Well, reacting to the same, actress Kangana Ranaut has shared her views. As per ANI, Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying,

“We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about.”

Work Front:

While Salman Khan will be seen in movies like Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Chandramukhi 2.