Kartik Aaryan In Karan Johar’s War Epic

Karan Johar’s grand reconciliation with Kartik Aaryan—they fell apart over the script of Dostana 2—has only been half-realized.

Yes ,they are working together,but only as producer and actor. Kartik Aaryan is doing a film to be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Films.

The proposed project, a war film, will be directed by Sandeep Modi who recently gathered some critical acclaim for his series The Night Manager on Disney-Hotstar.

This would be Kartik’s second film in a row based on true events after Chandu Champion.

Kartik who celebrates his birthday today has been going from strength to strength during the last two years. His selection of roles shows a determination to use his stardom to create his own unique brand as a star-actor.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has raised his equity . Before the release of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 he was among the top contenders.

Director Luv Ranjan who put Kartik on the road to superstardom says he is proud of him. “Did I foresee this superstardom for Kartik? I would be lying if I said I did.Of course I knew he had the potential . But stardom so big? There were other two young debutants in Pyar Ka Punchnaama but fate chose Kartik. It is his good karma , lots of luck and hard work.”