Kartik Aaryan , Manoj Bajpayee To Honour Their Hometown

Gwalior boy Kartik Aaryan is all set to take his most favourite self-starring film to date to his hometown Gwalior.Kartik Aaryan wants to share his most precious film to date Chandu Champion with his home town .

The trailer of this massive biopic will be launched on 18 May in Gwalior.

A source close to Kartik reveals, “This(Chandu Champion) is the cornerstone of Kartik’s career so far. He has done a lot of successful films so far. But nothing as rewarding and relevant as Chandu Champion. His hometown Gwalior is proud of Kartik. Now is the time for Kartik to show how much he loves the people of Gwalior.”

The trailer launch of Chandu Champion in Gwalior will be held at the posh Captain Roop Singh Stadium on the evening of 18 May.

A source in the know informs this writer, “All roads in Gwalior will lead to the Captain Roop Singh Stadium on Saturday evening. Kartik will travel to Gwalior on Saturday morning with his team. Thousands of fans are expected to turn up.”

In fact fans from neighbouring towns in Madhya Pradesh are also expected to turn up.

In the meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee who is readying his first massy masala movie Bhaiyyaji will hold special shows of the film in his hometown Bettiah in Bihar .

“We all owe it to our roots to go back to it,” says Manoj.