Kartik Aaryan talks about being linked with Sara, Ananya & Janhvi over the years

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s rise to stardom has been inspiring for one and all where the man has done one film after another that has allowed him to break out of his romantic comedy hero image and be versatile with newer avenues. Taking up a massive challenge of doing Chandu Champion, where he transformed himself physically and mentally, it is also no secret that Aaryan’s personal life has always been the central talking point.

As one would remember, Aaryan was rumored to be dating Sara Ali Khan while they were shooting and promoting Love Aaj Kal, then he was also rumored to be dating Ananya Panday during Pati Patni Aur Woh. There was also a brief period of buzztown buzzing with him dating Janhvi Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Aaryan talked about when he acknowledged that how his personal life became talked about a lot during that moment and it has been like that since then.

He then joked saying that he isn’t even dating anyone privately but just roaming around scared.

He further explained that when one becomes famous, they meet very few people socially. You earn money and fame but you can’t buy love. He emphasized that he isn’t dating anyone and how he is called a romantic hero but he has been unlucky in love.

Apart from the much-anticipated Chandu Champion headed up for release, Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lined up for release ahead.